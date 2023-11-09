2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives $14.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSVT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $51,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,364,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock worth $123,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 896.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Stock Down 5.9 %

TSVT stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 122.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.