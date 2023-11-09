4,205 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

