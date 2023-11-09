8,000 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.