9,866 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

