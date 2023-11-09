Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 10th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$856.21 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$6.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

