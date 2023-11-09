Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 17,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 202,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In related news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $859,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,228,606.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.73 million, a P/E ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

