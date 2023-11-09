Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average of $126.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.