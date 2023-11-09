Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.