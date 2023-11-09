Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

