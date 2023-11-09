Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,376 shares of company stock worth $13,567,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

