Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $11.00. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 885,363 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

