Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $36.65. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1,416,782 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alteryx by 584.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alteryx by 129.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 858,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 483,894 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 167.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

