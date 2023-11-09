Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.34, but opened at $36.65. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1,416,782 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 167.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
