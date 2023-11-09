Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 495600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,642.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,664,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ameresco by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 793,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 618,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.