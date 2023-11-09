American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

