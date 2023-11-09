AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.92

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 61662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AMTD Digital by 578.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

