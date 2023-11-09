Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

