Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $3.28

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.44 to $0.88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,352.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 53.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.