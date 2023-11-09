Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $104.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $88.12 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.