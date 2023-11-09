Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AND. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
