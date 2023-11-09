Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 3.1 %

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$6.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25. The firm has a market cap of C$683.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$9.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

