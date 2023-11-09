Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AX.UN
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 3.1 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.