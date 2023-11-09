Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 270 ($3.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,588.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.49.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.31), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($266,676.71). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

