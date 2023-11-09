Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Ascential Stock Up 0.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.31), for a total value of £216,034.80 ($266,676.71). Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ascential
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
