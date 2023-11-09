Atria Investments Inc Buys 85 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

In other Insulet news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

