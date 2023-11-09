Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $665,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 176.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.