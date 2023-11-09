Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

AXTA opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Kevin M. Stein acquired 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

