Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.19) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.99). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,860,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,609,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after buying an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

