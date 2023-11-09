B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 736.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,588 shares of company stock worth $1,032,759 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

