Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.8 %

BNS stock opened at C$58.63 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The firm has a market cap of C$70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of C$8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2779828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

