Barclays PLC Has $3.91 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $499,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

