Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.88% of Beazer Homes USA worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $28.48 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $892.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

