Birkenstock Holding plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Birkenstock in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIRK. HSBC initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

