Birkenstock Holding plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of BIRK opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

