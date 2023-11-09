Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Up 8.1% on Earnings Beat

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.72 and last traded at $76.34. 211,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 206,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.64.

The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after buying an additional 331,529 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.