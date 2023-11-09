Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $9.75

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

