Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Target Price at C$69.14

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MTY stock opened at C$52.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.91 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.183153 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

