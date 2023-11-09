Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$50.19

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TOY opened at C$33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$39.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

