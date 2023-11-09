Brokers Issue Forecasts for Augmedix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Augmedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Augmedix has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99.

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a negative return on equity of 2,683.46%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Augmedix by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

