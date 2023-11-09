Brokers Set Expectations for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.93) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.96). Lifesci Capital has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.15.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at $320,961,036.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at $320,961,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,476,034.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854 over the last 90 days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

