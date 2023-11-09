Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.09) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNZL. Goodbody upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.50) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,989.17 ($36.90).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNZL

Bunzl Trading Up 0.5 %

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,914 ($35.97) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,892.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,947.97. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,680 ($33.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,226.48 ($39.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,009.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,413.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

In other Bunzl news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($36.54), for a total value of £145,128.80 ($179,149.24). Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.