Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.28, but opened at $71.77. Cabot shares last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 41,037 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.