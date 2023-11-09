California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.14%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

