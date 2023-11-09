Carole Ferguson Purchases 4,505 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ferguson bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £5,045.60 ($6,228.37).

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.69 and a beta of 1.05. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 108 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,076.92%.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

