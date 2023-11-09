Caroline Gulliver Purchases 2,500 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £14,325 ($17,683.00).

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LON IBT opened at GBX 577 ($7.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.52. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 548 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 744 ($9.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £225.84 million, a P/E ratio of 549.52 and a beta of 0.18.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

