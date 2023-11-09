Caroline Gulliver Purchases 2,500 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 2,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £14,325 ($17,683.00).
International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
LON IBT opened at GBX 577 ($7.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 614.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.52. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 548 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 744 ($9.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £225.84 million, a P/E ratio of 549.52 and a beta of 0.18.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile
