CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAVA Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

