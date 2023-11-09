Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.89) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.60). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

