Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 260.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,193 shares of company stock worth $1,723,440. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

