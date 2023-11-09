Christine Chambers Purchases 6,888 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Chambers bought 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,386.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PetMed Express Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $7.29 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 321.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 222.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

