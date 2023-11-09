Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 9,957 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.