Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.15. Clarivate shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 1,109,270 shares traded.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 637.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

