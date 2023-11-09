CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 114.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 42.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,472,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 736,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,215.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

