Cormark Boosts Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$12.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$7.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.36. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

